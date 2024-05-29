Key to An Explosive Passing Game is Obvious for South Carolina Gamecocks
At 6-foot-5 and 242 pounds, Nyck Harbor poses a matchup nightmare, not to mention his incredible speed.
On May 24, 2024, Nyck Harbor showcased his remarkable speed at the NCAA East Regional quarterfinals in Lexington, KY. He completed the 100m dash in 10.12 seconds and the 200m dash in 20.20 seconds, earning him a spot at the 2024 NCAA Track and Field Nationals. For Comparison, Tyreek Hill, who many consider the fastest player in the NFL, has recorded personal best times of 10.19 and 20.14 respectively.
While speed and athleticism don’t guarantee success on the gridiron, the Gamecock faithful are hoping Harbor will replace the production of NFL First-Round Draft Pick Xavier Legette. Legette finished his 2023 campaign with 71 catches for 1,255 yards and 7 touchdowns while Harbor contributed only 12 catches for 195 yards and 1 touchdown as a true Freshman.
Harbor, the former five-star recruit in the 2023 class, will need to work on smoothening out his route-running to close the gap on Legette’s production. If he can put it all together and become a complete receiver, Harbor’s blend of size and speed will give defensive coordinators fits in 2024. One would assume that Harbor is expected to be highly featured in this Gamecocks' offense this fall. Not only considering the loss of production from both Leggette (NFL) and Antwann Wells (Transfer), but also considering the amount of investment put into Harbor's original recruitment coming out of high school. He was highly coveted and highly prioritized by this South Carolina staff.
From 5 June 2024 through 8 June 2024, the 2024 NCAA Track and Field Nationals will be held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
2024 South Carolina Schedule
● Aug. 31- vs Old Dominion
● Sept. 7- @Kentucky
● Sept. 14- vs LSU
● Sept. 21- vs Akron
● Oct. 5- vs Ole Miss
● Oct. 12- @Alabama
● Oct. 19– @Oklahoma
● Nov. 2- vs Texas A&M
● Nov. 9- @Vanderbilt
● Nov. 16- vs Missouri
● Nov. 23- vs Wofford
● Nov. 30- @Clemson
