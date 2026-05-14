Four-Star Defensive Lineman Seth Tillman Names South Carolina Among Top Five Teams

South Carolina finds themselves in the midst of a recruiting battle for one of the nation's best defenders in 2027.

Seth Tillman is a four-star defensive lineman from South Pointe High School in Rock Hill, South Carolina. The 6-foot-2 and 294 pounder is rated as a top 150 player in the country and the third best prospect in South Carolina. He released a top five this week that lists the Gamecocks along side in-state rival Clemson, Georgia, Kentucky, and Michigan.

Defensive line coach Travian Robertson is the primary recruiter for Tillman in this cycle. Should the Gamecocks win this recruiting battle, it will add to a class that currently includes four-star defensive lineman John Archer. This duo could be key players for Beamer and his staff for years to come.

Andrew Ivins, Director of Scouting for 247Sports, gives his scouting report of Tillman. With some added strength in the weight room and time to develop, Tillman can be a valuable rotation piece according to Ivins.

Looks the part with a wide lower half and is believed to be somewhere in the ballpark of 6-foot-3, 265 pounds. Should eventually carry 295 pounds as the body appears to still be maturing.

Flashes adequate snap anticipation and has proven to be a nimble mover in tight quarters.

Creates push back with a powerful punch and can forklift opponents.

Frequently makes double teams work as he anchors his feet and eats space.

Can certainly bring it for stretches, but needs to improve motor and increase lateral range.

Where South Carolina's 2027 Class Stands

NEWS: South Pointe (SC) 4-star DL Seth Tillman is down to five schools with four OVs locked in.



What’s next?



Read: https://t.co/S6geoAyghT pic.twitter.com/ncae17wQEy — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) May 13, 2026

It's been a busy past 30 days for this South Carolina coaching staff. Between recruiting trips and commitments, the class continues to grow and has eyes on even more elite talent. The class features players who can make immediate impacts as well as develop into effective pieces down the road. Here's a quick review of the recruits:

Robinson is the most recent commit in the class. He is a 6-foot-2 and 189 pound athlete from Pennsylvania who has the capability to play at receiver and corner at the next level. As a track star as well, Robinson is a great athlete who can threaten defenses down field and has good hands.