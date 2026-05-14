Four-Star Defensive Lineman Seth Tillman Names South Carolina Among Top Five Teams
South Carolina finds themselves in the midst of a recruiting battle for one of the nation's best defenders in 2027.
Seth Tillman is a four-star defensive lineman from South Pointe High School in Rock Hill, South Carolina. The 6-foot-2 and 294 pounder is rated as a top 150 player in the country and the third best prospect in South Carolina. He released a top five this week that lists the Gamecocks along side in-state rival Clemson, Georgia, Kentucky, and Michigan.
Defensive line coach Travian Robertson is the primary recruiter for Tillman in this cycle. Should the Gamecocks win this recruiting battle, it will add to a class that currently includes four-star defensive lineman John Archer. This duo could be key players for Beamer and his staff for years to come.
Andrew Ivins, Director of Scouting for 247Sports, gives his scouting report of Tillman. With some added strength in the weight room and time to develop, Tillman can be a valuable rotation piece according to Ivins.
- Looks the part with a wide lower half and is believed to be somewhere in the ballpark of 6-foot-3, 265 pounds. Should eventually carry 295 pounds as the body appears to still be maturing.
- Flashes adequate snap anticipation and has proven to be a nimble mover in tight quarters.
- Creates push back with a powerful punch and can forklift opponents.
- Frequently makes double teams work as he anchors his feet and eats space.
- Can certainly bring it for stretches, but needs to improve motor and increase lateral range.
Where South Carolina's 2027 Class Stands
It's been a busy past 30 days for this South Carolina coaching staff. Between recruiting trips and commitments, the class continues to grow and has eyes on even more elite talent. The class features players who can make immediate impacts as well as develop into effective pieces down the road. Here's a quick review of the recruits:
- Four-star DL John Archer
- Four-Star ATH Javien Robinson
- Three-star S Jernard Albright
- Three-star WR DJ Huggins
- Three-star TE Judah Lancaster
- Three-star OL Jaxson Elston
- Three-star OL Will Endicott
- Three-star QB Jerry Meyer III
Robinson is the most recent commit in the class. He is a 6-foot-2 and 189 pound athlete from Pennsylvania who has the capability to play at receiver and corner at the next level. As a track star as well, Robinson is a great athlete who can threaten defenses down field and has good hands.
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Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.Follow AlexJoyceSI