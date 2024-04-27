BREAKING: Nick Gargiulo Hears His Name Called In The NFL Draft!
Before the clock hit triple zeros on the second-to-last pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, another South Carolina Gamecock came off the board as the Denver Broncos drafted offensive lineman Nick Gargiulo. Gargiulo was a one-year starter who came to Columbia via a transfer from Yale last offseason and wound up being one of the best at the position. The veteran was a rare display of consistency amongst the group, starting all twelve games in 2023, five at left guard and seven at center.
The New England native's biggest strength was easily his pass-blocking, as he only allowed two sacks in 524 pass-blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus' data. Nick becomes the second offensive lineman in the Shane Beamer era to be drafted, with Jovuaghn Gwyn being drafted by the Atlanta Falcons last year, and will join former Gamecock tight end Nate Adkins in Colorado.
