Gamecock Digest

Ole Miss RB Henry Parrish Jr. Is a Gametime Decision

Alex Joyce

Sep 21, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Henry Parrish Jr. (21) runs the ball during the second half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Ole Miss is already without pass rusher Princely Umanmielen and now may be without another star player. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Saturday that Ole Miss leading rusher Henry Parrish Jr. is a gametime decision.

Parrish Jr. has been very effective for the Rebels so far this season. He has 489 yards on 70 carries, good enough for 7 yards per carry, with eight rushing touchdowns. Through the air Parrish Jr. has caught 9 passes for 67 yards.

Ole Miss is still one of the best passing attacks in the country led by Heisman contender Jaxson Dart. Losing Parrish Jr. would be a big blow for the Rebels who will look to keep a hot South Carolina defense guessing with a balanced offense.

Kickoff between the Gamecocks and Rebels is set for 3:30 pm (ET).

Published
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE