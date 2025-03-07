Gamecock Digest

Drake’s OVO Teams Up with South Carolina for Exclusive Merch Collab

Fisher Brewer

Apr 19, 2014; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Actor and rap artist Drake cheers on his team during the Toronto Raptors game against the Brooklyn Nets in game one during the first round of the 2014 NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre. The Nets beat the Raptors 94-87. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-Imagn Images / Tom Szczerbowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Drake has never hidden his love for South Carolina women’s basketball, and now, that support is turning into something even bigger. The university just announced an official collaboration with OVO, Drake’s personal brand, featuring exclusive Gamecock-themed hats and t-shirts with the iconic OVO owl.

Drake has been a well-known Clemson football fan in the past, but that might be changing. After the Tigers posted Kendrick Lamar content following the Super Bowl, some fans speculated that Drake’s loyalty to Clemson could be fading. Whether that’s true or not, one thing is clear—his connection to South Carolina basketball keeps getting stronger.

No matter where you stand on the Drake vs. Kendrick beef, this partnership is a major win for South Carolina. OVO is a powerhouse brand, and this deal is sure to bring in a significant amount of money, likely helping fund NIL efforts for Gamecock athletes.

For South Carolina, it’s another sign of the program’s growing national profile. And for Drake, this could be the moment he makes his Gamecock allegiance official.

