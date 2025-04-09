Gamecock Digest

Masters Odds for Gamecock Superfan Dustin Johnson

Fisher Brewer

Dustin Johnson won the Masters in 2020. Pga Masters Tournament Final Round
Dustin Johnson won the Masters in 2020. Pga Masters Tournament Final Round / Michael Holahan / USA TODAY NETWORK
The South Carolina Gamecocks won’t have any alumni in the field at the 2025 Masters this weekend in Augusta, Ga., but one of their most passionate fans will be competing.

Dustin Johnson, the former Coastal Carolina star and longtime Gamecock superfan, has never been shy about his support for South Carolina. Whether it’s the Gamecock-logo scorecard holder he carries on tour or the time he was the celebrity guest picker on ESPN’s College GameDay where he made it crystal clear he was picking against Clemson Johnson wears his pride proudly.

A two-time major winner, Johnson earned his green jacket in 2020 and also claimed the U.S. Open title in 2016. Now playing on the LIV Golf tour, he was the league’s 2022 points and money list winner and currently ranks second all-time in LIV career earnings with $44.4 million and counting.

Nov 15, 2020; Augusta, Georgia, USA; 2019 Masters champion Tiger Woods presents Dustin Johnson with the green jacket after winning The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National GC. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-Imagn Images / Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

He returns to Augusta this week aiming for another run at a green jacket, but oddsmakers have him as a long shot.

Masters Betting Snapshot – Dustin Johnson

  • DraftKings Odds to Win: +10000
  • World Ranking: 649
  • Best Masters Finish: 1st (2020)
  • Last Four Masters Finishes: MC, 12, 48, MC
  • Last Four Tournament Finishes: 44, 31, 54, 5

At +10000 odds, Johnson is a true longshot to win this year’s Masters but there are still ways to bet on him smartly. A top-30 finish (+125) or even a top-40 (-150) might offer better value. Even betting him to make the cut (-170) could be a solid play if you're backing DJ to hang around through the weekend.

