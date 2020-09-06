Ticket Information Announced For Gamecock Soccer

The University of South Carolina Athletics Department announced ticketing information for the 2020 soccer season with a majority of tickets being allocated to student-athlete and coach family members and a limited number of students.

Following the previously announced seating capacity plans, the Department of Commerce approved a reduced capacity plan to allow approximately 675 fans at Eugene E. Stone Stadium III this fall.

The majority of tickets will be provided to family members on the player-pass list for both teams. A limited number of tickets will be available on a game-by-game basis. However, due to the anticipated demand for these tickets exceeding the remaining number of seats, only fans who had purchased season tickets for the upcoming season will have the ability to purchase single-game tickets. Season tickets, including the tickets with scarf option, for the 2020 season will not be honored and will be refunded.

A fixed amount of student tickets will be available for each match. Students will receive additional information on instructions for receiving tickets to home matches from the Department of Student Life.

The 2020 SEC women's soccer season will consist of an eight-match, conference-only regular season over eight weeks of competition beginning September 18, followed by the SEC Championship November 13-22 in Orange Beach, Alabama. All 14 schools will compete in the SEC Championship with each team guaranteed at least two matches. SEC soccer teams will participate in spring competition as well, with details of formats contingent on final decisions by the NCAA to conduct spring championships in those sports.

On the men's side, two weeks ago the Athletics Department was notified that the Conference USA men's soccer season was being moved from the fall to the spring. Head coach Mark Berson is working to schedule a limited number of games this fall against programs that have availability and also share the same medical protocols as Gamecock Athletics.

Men's soccer has finalized the details for its Oct. 1 match at Stone Stadium against Clemson at 7 p.m. The announcement of the remaining games will come when the fall schedule is complete.