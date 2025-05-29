Pair of Gamecocks Land on Lott Impact Trophy Watch List for 2025
South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart and defensive back Jalon Kilgore were named to the Lott Impact Trophy watch list on Wednesday, The Pacific Club IMPACT® Foundation announced.
The watch list is composed of 42 players from around the country. There are 16 players from SEC schools, the most of any conference, followed by the Big Ten with 15. There are five players from the ACC and four from the Big 12 with one from the Mountain West and another from Notre Dame.
Per the trophy's site, The Lott IMPACT® Trophy presented by Allied Universal is the only major defensive college football award that considers character. Named after former NFL Hall of Fame star Ronnie Lott, The Lott Trophy annually goes to the Defensive IMPACT Player of the Year, college football’s top defensive player who has had the biggest impact on his team both on and off the field.
IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity, all characteristics exhibited by Lott during his illustrious playing career.
Stewart made an impact early and often for the Gamecocks as a true freshman in 2025. He amassed 10.5 tackles for loss including 6.5 sacks, forcing three fumbles, and recovering two. Stewart's play on the field helped him become a freshman All-SEC and All-American in 2024.
Kilgore has been a two year starter for South Carolina and entering his third season. He was a freshman All-SEC and All-American defender in 2023. Last season, Kilgore led the SEC in interceptions (5).
The annual winner will be announced in December and is selected by a national voter panel, consisting of former winners, members of the media, coaches, and members of the Board of Directors of The IMPACT Foundation.
