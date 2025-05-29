Gamecock Digest

Pair of Gamecocks Land on Lott Impact Trophy Watch List for 2025

A pair of defensive leaders for the South Carolina Gamecocks land on the Lott Impact Trop watch list ahead of 2025.

Alex Joyce

Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jalon Kilgore (24) during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jalon Kilgore (24) during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images / Butch Dill-Imagn Images

South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart and defensive back Jalon Kilgore were named to the Lott Impact Trophy watch list on Wednesday, The Pacific Club IMPACT® Foundation announced.

The watch list is composed of 42 players from around the country. There are 16 players from SEC schools, the most of any conference, followed by the Big Ten with 15. There are five players from the ACC and four from the Big 12 with one from the Mountain West and another from Notre Dame.  

Per the trophy's site, The Lott IMPACT® Trophy presented by Allied Universal is the only major defensive college football award that considers character. Named after former NFL Hall of Fame star Ronnie Lott, The Lott Trophy annually goes to the Defensive IMPACT Player of the Year, college football’s top defensive player who has had the biggest impact on his team both on and off the field.  

IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity, all characteristics exhibited by Lott during his illustrious playing career.

Stewart made an impact early and often for the Gamecocks as a true freshman in 2025. He amassed 10.5 tackles for loss including 6.5 sacks, forcing three fumbles, and recovering two. Stewart's play on the field helped him become a freshman All-SEC and All-American in 2024.

Kilgore has been a two year starter for South Carolina and entering his third season. He was a freshman All-SEC and All-American defender in 2023. Last season, Kilgore led the SEC in interceptions (5).

The annual winner will be announced in December and is selected by a national voter panel, consisting of former winners, members of the media, coaches, and members of the Board of Directors of The IMPACT Foundation.

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

You Might Also Like:

Published
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.