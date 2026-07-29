Pair of South Carolina Gamecocks Named to Preseason All-SEC Teams

South Carolina stars Dylan Stewart and Nyck Harbor earned preseason All-SEC team honors as voted on by media members who took part in SEC Media Days in Tampa. Stewart was named to the first team, while Harbor was a third team selection.

Harbor posted the best year of his career as a true junior last season. He started 11 games in 2025 catching 30 passes for a team-leading 618 yards with a team-high six receiving touchdowns. Harbor has been a big play threat since the moment he arrived on campus as a five-star. He had 11 receptions of 20+ yards including five of 47 yards or more that all went for touchdowns. His 20.6-yards per reception mark is good enough for third in school history. Following the season, Harbor earned the Steve Spurrier Most Valuable Player award for the offense.

Stewart quickly became a star in his true freshman season. Nearly breaking the true freshman sack record in 2024 with 6.5 (third in the FBS) to go along with 23 tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss. That season, Stewart was a unanimous Freshman All-American and finalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award. An injury riddled 2025 season saw his sack total dip to 4.5, but he still led the team in tackles for loss (12.5) to go along with 33 tackles. Stewart is one of the premier players in the country at his position and is a key cog in the South Carolina defense.

Preseason-All SEC Selections

Nov 1, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Nyck Harbor (8) attempts to catch a pass as Mississippi Rebels defensive back Chris Graves Jr. (32) defends during the first quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

South Carolina was picked to finish 11th in the conference by the media. The Gamecocks were just ahead of Auburn, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Mississippi State, and Arkansas. Below is the early preseason All-SEC nominations.

Offense

First Team

QB: Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss)

RB: Kewan Lacy (Ole Miss)

RB: Ahmad Hardy (Missouri)

WR: Cam Coleman (Texas)

WR: Ryan Coleman-Williams (Alabama)

TE: Trey’Dez Green (LSU)

OL: Trevor Goosby (Texas)

OL: Cayden Green (Missouri)

OL: Jordan Seaton (LSU)

OL: Earnest Greene III (Georgia)

C: Drew Bobo (Georgia)

AP: Mario Craver (Texas A&M)

Second Team

QB: Arch Manning (Texas)

RB: Jadan Baugh (Florida)

RB: Nate Frazier (Georgia)

WR: Mario Craver (Texas A&M)

WR: Isaiah Sategna III (Oklahoma)

TE: Lawson Luckie (Georgia)

OL: Dontrell Glover (Georgia)

OL: Michael Fasusi (Oklahoma)

OL: Michael Carroll (Alabama)

OL: Lance Heard (Kentucky)

C: Mark Nabou Jr. (Texas A&M)

AP: Ryan Niblett (Texas)

Third Team

QB: Gunner Stockton (Georgia)

RB: DeSean Bishop (Tennessee)

RB: Hollywood Smothers (Texas)

WR: Ryan Wingo (Texas)

WR: Nyck Harbor (South Carolina)

TE: Willie Rodriguez (Kentucky)

OL: David Sanders Jr. (Tennessee)

OL: Patrick Kutas (Ole Miss)

OL: Brandon Baker (Texas)

OL: Wendell Moe Jr. (Tennessee)

C: Braelin Moore (LSU)

AP: Jadan Baugh (Florida)

Defense

First Team

DL: Colin Simmons (Texas)

DL: Will Echoles (Ole Miss)

DL: Dylan Stewart (South Carolina)

DL: Princewill Umanmielen (LSU)

LB: Whit Weeks (LSU)

LB: Xavier Atkins (Auburn)

LB: Rasheem Biles (Texas)

DB: KJ Bolden (Georgia)

DB: Zabien Brown (Alabama)

DB: Bray Hubbard (Alabama)

DB: Ellis Robinson IV (Georgia)

Second Team

DL: David Stone (Oklahoma)

DL: Elijah Griffin (Georgia)

DL: Taylor Wein (Oklahoma)

DL: Quincy Rhodes Jr. (Arkansas)

LB: Raylen Wilson (Georgia)

LB: Suntarine Perkins (Ole Miss)

LB: Kip Lewis (Oklahoma)

DB: Kelley Jones (Mississippi State)

DB: DJ Pickett (LSU)

DB: Ty Benefield (LSU)

DB: Eli Bowen (Oklahoma)

DB: Peyton Bowen (Oklahoma)

Third Team

DL: Kam Franklin (Ole Miss)

DL: DJ Hicks (Texas A&M)

DL: Gabe Harris (Georgia)

DL: Jayden Woods (Florida)

LB: Arion Carter (Tennessee)

LB: TJ Dottery (LSU)

LB: Yhonzae Pierre (Alabama)

DB: Keon Sabb (Alabama)

DB: Champ Anthony (Auburn)

DB: Khalil Barnes (Georgia)

DB: Jelani McDonald (Texas)

Specialists

First Team

PK: Tate Sandell (Oklahoma)

P: Grant Chadwick (LSU)

RS: Ryan Niblett (Texas)

KS: Tate Sandell (Oklahoma)

LS: Ben Anderson (Oklahoma)

Second Team

PK: Lucas Carneiro (Ole Miss)

P: Grayson Miller (Oklahoma)

RS: Isaiah Sategna III (Oklahoma)

KS: Lucas Carneiro (Ole Miss)

LS: Trey Dubuc (Texas)

Third Team

PK: Alex McPherson (Auburn)

P: Ethan Pulliam (Mississippi State)

RS: Vernell Brown III (Florida)

KS: Terry Bussey (Texas A&M)

LS: Brett Le Blanc (Missouri)