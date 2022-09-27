Jordan Butler Narrows Recruitment To Three

Head coach Lamont Paris continues an impressive run on the recruiting trail. Forward Jordan Butler told On3 on Tuesday that he is down to three schools and may make a decision as soon as next week.

Butler is down to South Carolina, Auburn, and Missouri. His mother played basketball for the Gamecocks during her collegiate years, an obvious connection he couldn't ignore.

He visited campus in August, making the ninety-minute journey from his home in Greenville, South Carolina. Butler has several connections to current Gamecocks and told Joseph Tipton of On3 that South Carolina has done a great job in his recruitment.

"They’ve recruited me very hard and came to almost every single game I had during AAU. I saw how Coach Paris likes to run his offense, and I would compliment his offense very well. It’s my home state. I am close with half of the guys on that team and know the new recruits well. Them being able to get the number 1 player in the nation (GG Jackson) means a lot because he wouldn’t have just gone there for any reason if he didn’t think they were going to have a good program."

South Carolina prioritized Butler early in the recruiting process; they were drawn to his unique 7-0 frame and defensive versatility. Butler's slender frame at 195 lbs. contributes to his creativity around the rim.

