2026 Safety Tamarion Watkins Cuts List to Four - Includes South Carolina Gamecocks

2026 safety Tamarion Watkins has cut his recruitment down to four and included the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are working on building their 2026 recruiting class and they are still in the mix for one of the nation's top safeties. Tamarion Watkins announced he has cut his recruitment down to four and he will decide between Georgia, Miami, Texas A&M and the Gamecocks.

Watkins is rated as a four-star prospect, the 343rd-best player in the country, the 27th-best safety and the seventh-best player in the state of South Carolina, according to composite rankings. Alabama was included in Watkins' top five, but they have now been cut from the list.

The South Carolina native will be visiting South Carolina on June 20th. Right now, they are the final official visit he will take after trips to Georgia and Texas A&M.

The Gamecocks currently have five commitments in the 2026 class. That number is likely to change, though, as official visits are starting to ramp up for athletes and the summer is usually a big time of the year where players are finalizing their decisions. And as of now, South Carolina remains in good standing with Watkins as he continues to narrow down his final decision. Now they just have to close the deal.

South Carolina 2026 Recruiting Class:

  • J'Zavien Currence, CB
  • Zyon Guiles, OL
  • Keenan Britt, EDGE
  • Jamel Howse, TE
  • Anthony Baxter, IOL

