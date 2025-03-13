Gamecock Digest

5-Star OT Maxwell Hiller Set for March Visit with Gamecocks

2027 5-Star OT Maxwell Hiller
The South Carolina Gamecocks have officially entered the race for one of the nation’s top rising prospects. Maxwell Hiller, a 5-star offensive tackle from Coatesville, PA, received an offer from South Carolina just weeks ahead of his scheduled visit to Columbia on March 27.

Hiller stands 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds and has already built an impressive résumé early in his high school career. He earned MaxPreps Freshman All-America First Team honors in 2023, showcasing his dominance on the line and solidifying himself as a premier talent.

Ranked as the No. 2 offensive tackle and No. 19 overall player in the class of 2027, Hiller holds 21+ offers from some of the nation’s top programs. He’s also set to visit Georgia on March 29 and Alabama on March 31, two powerhouse programs that remain heavily involved in his recruitment.

South Carolina getting Hiller on campus especially after extending an offer  is a promising sign for Shane Beamer’s staff. It gives the Gamecocks an opportunity to make a strong impression and potentially position themselves as a serious player in his recruitment.

Securing a player of Hiller’s caliber would be a major win for South Carolina’s 2027 recruiting class, especially as they continue building a competitive foundation in the SEC.

Keep an eye on this one  the Gamecocks are officially in the race.

