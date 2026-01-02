South Carolina Tight End Announces Return to the Gamecocks for Senior Season

South Carolina tight end Maurice Brown II announces his return to Columbia, per his X account. Brown has one more season of eligibility.

Brown first joined the team as a walk-on in 2023. As a true freshman, he earned reps in 11 games, all on special teams. He was credited with a tackle against Texas A&M that season.

In 2024, Brown saw action in all 13 games both as a special teamer and at tight end. That season he earned a scholarship and paid it off by blocking a punt against LSU. His first career reception was against Wofford, a one yard touchdown catch at the end of the half. He was voted by his teammates as the Most Inspirational Walk-on following the season.

As a junior in 2025, he played in all 12 games, getting his lone start in the season opener against Virginia Tech. He caught two passes for 24 yards with his longest reception being 14 yards against Virginia Tech.

Tight End Outlook

Brown's return to the garnet and black gives the Gamecocks depth at a position badly needing it for next season. Brady Hunt is set to return from injury, but Michael Smith (transfer portal) and Jordan Dingle (eligibility) will not be back which hurts the depth of tat position group. Shane Beamer will likely be looking to add a veteran tight end out of the transfer portal that can compete for the starting role next season.

After the NCAA approved a change in the transfer portal timeline, the window will open on Friday Jan. 2 and remain open until the 16th. Stay tuned on South Carolina Gamecocks on SI for coverage of the transfer portal as soon as it opens on Friday.

