Ace Bailey Narrows Recruitment

As head coach Lamont Paris has put it, South Carolina's men's basketball team is trying to focus on growth in year one of his tenure in Columbia. Part of executing that plan involves developing future NBA draft pick and homegrown talent, GG Jackson.

Jackson playing for the hometown team has given coach Paris a golden opportunity to show other highly touted high school prospects how they can come to play at South Carolina and build up a solid resumé for their basketball futures.

One player Lamont Paris and the Gamecocks have caught the eye of is Airious "Ace" Bailey, a small forward and Georgia native from the 2024 recruiting class who's received interest from some of the top programs in men's college basketball, like Kentucky, Kansas, Tennessee and many others.

Bailey took to Twitter on New Year's Day and named his list of top twelve schools, including the Gamecocks.

In an interview back in late November, Bailey told 247sports' Dushawn London that his main focus is on how his future home can take of both him and his family, something that Paris and the close proximity between Columbia and Bailey's residence in Powder Springs, Georgia can offer.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.