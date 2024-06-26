Gamecock Digest

Breaking: Four-Star QB Landon Duckworth Decommits from South Carolina

Breaking: Four-star QB Landon Duckworth from Jackson, AL has decommitted from South Carolina. The multi-sport athlete had been committed since August.

Fisher Brewer

2026 four-star Gamecock QB commit Landon Duckworth was at the South Carolina Spring game on April 20th, 2024, covered by Fisher Brewer of Sports Illustrated. / Fisher Brewer
Landon Duckworth, a highly touted four-star quarterback from Jackson, AL, has decommitted from the University of South Carolina. Standing at 6’4” and weighing 200 pounds, Duckworth had been committed to the Gamecocks since August.

Duckworth is one of the top quarterbacks in the 2026 class, ranked as the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback on many websites and the No. 7 overall QB in the class. A multi-sport athlete, he also excels in basketball and track and field. As a sophomore, Duckworth helped Jackson High School capture a 4A title in basketball, scoring 10 points in the final game and 12 points in the semifinals. He also qualified for the state high jump as a freshman, clearing 5-10, and posted impressive times in track events with an 11.85 in the 100-meter dash and a 23.82 in the 200-meter dash.

In football, Duckworth powered Jackson to the quarterfinals of Alabama’s 4A playoffs in 2023, achieving an 11-1 record as a starter. He completed 118 of 196 passes (60.2%) for 1,971 yards, with 27 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. He also showcased his running ability, rushing for 371 yards and 5 touchdowns. As a freshman in 2022, Duckworth led Jackson to an 8-3 record and a playoff berth, completing 110 of 183 pass attempts (60.1%) for 1,985 yards and 20 touchdowns, while rushing for 355 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Duckworth’s decision to decommit from South Carolina opens up new possibilities for the Gamecocks at the QB position the  Gamecocks will certainly stay on him but we could see a new gunslinger in the class of 2026

Fisher Brewer

FISHER BREWER

Fisher has been covering the Gamecocks for 5 years as a freelancer under the name of USCTalk, a popular page in the Carolina community that led to his first reporting job for Rivals.com. He left to go back to being a freelancer and then, a year later, joined the Sports Illustrated family in January 2023.

