Four-Star Running Back Aiden Gibson Chooses Penn State Over South Carolina and Others

2027 four-star tailback Aiden Gibson commits to Penn State over South Carolina, Rutgers, North Carolina, and Louisville.

At 6-foot-1 and 212 pounds, Gibson brings ideal size to the position and isn't afraid to lower his shoulder. He ranks among the top 20 of running backs in this cycle and a top ten player overall in the state. He finished his junior season in 2025 with 205 carries for 1,611 yards and 21 touchdowns in 11 games. He added 24 receptions for 387 yards and four scores.

Andrew Ivins, Director of Scouting for 247Sports, breaks down the player the Nittany Lions are getting for next season.

Tall and powerful running back that has a chance to be a bell cow on Saturdays with his contact balance, lateral quickness and chops as a pass-catcher.

Built for inside work as he hits the hole with authority and can find leverage despite being a naturally up-right runner.

Has the visions and awareness to side step tacklers and navigate congestion.

Slippery on screen calls and has gained valuable experience running routes from the slot.

Projects as a potential featured option at the Power Four level that can bang between the tackles.

Pairs impressive year-over-year production with the ideal multi-sport profile (91 explosion score).

The Gamecocks have not landed a running back from the high school ranks in each of the last two cycles. Shane Beamer went out and hired Stan Drayton from Penn State as the team's running backs coach and assistant head coach of offense in order to change that.

While South Carolina didn't land Gibson on Tuesday, they were able to land another four-star athlete for the 2027 cycle.

Four-star Athlete Commits to South Carolina

Javien Robinson is rated as a top 500 player in the class from McKeesport High School in McKeesport, Pennsylvania. At 6-foot-2 and 189 pounds, he brings a unique blend of athleticism that will allow him to play wide receiver or corner at the next level.

Robinson chose the Gamecocks over Rutgers and Syracuse. He is the second highest rated commit in South Carolina's 2027 class. With Robinson's commitment, South Carolina's class now stands at eight players.

The Gamecocks continue to race up the national recruiting rankings after Robinson's commitment. Tune in to South Carolina Gamecocks on SI for more recruiting updates all summer long.