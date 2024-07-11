Four-Star Wide Receiver Lex Cyrus Chooses Gamecocks Over Penn State
In a significant recruiting victory, the Gamecocks have landed four-star wide receiver Lex Cyrus, who chose the program over Penn State. Known for his exceptional speed and athletic prowess, Cyrus also shines on the track and field circuit. As a junior, he consistently clocked sub-11.00 times in the 100-meter dash, including an impressive 10.68. His prowess extends to the 200 meters, where he recorded a junior-best 21.82, and to the high jump with a mark of 6-2. Cyrus placed third in the Pennsylvania indoor state 60-meter finals with a time of 6.84.
Cyrus' track record is equally remarkable. As a sophomore, he won the Pennsylvania 3A 100-meter title with a time of 10.67 and achieved season-best times of 10.45 in the 100 and 21.64 in the 200. His speed and athleticism make him a coveted addition to the Gamecocks' roster.
Joining fellow four-star wide receiver Brian Rowe and three-star receiver Jayden Sellers, Cyrus enhances a promising recruiting class for South Carolina. The Gamecocks are also eyeing another four-star wide receiver, Malik Clark from Rock Hill, SC, to further strengthen their receiving corps.
This commitment marks an elite pull for Mike Furrey and the rest of the staff, who continue to add top-tier speed to the team. Cyrus’ addition helps shape a bright future for the Gamecocks' wide receiver room, addressing previous uncertainties about its composition.
