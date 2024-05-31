Gamecocks Soar into Top 5 for 2026 Class Ranking
The class of 2026 is a year away, but that hasn’t stopped the Gamecocks from catching fire in recruiting, boasting one of the best classes so far. Many times, when a recruiting class is a year out, fans tend to dismiss it if the players aren't highly ranked. Over the years, I've been asked when we will return to the days of competing with the likes of Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State. Well, this is where I tell you: we've finally arrived.
It's time to start acting like we've made it to the big leagues. The days of seeing big-time commits and instantly fearing hypothetical flips should be behind us. This is what elite teams do—they attract top talent well before signing day. South Carolina is doing just that, with their class of 2026 currently ranked 4th in the country, and 3rd according to ON3 Sports.
Rankings Breakdown:
- ON3: 3rd
- 247 Sports: 4th
- Rivals.com: 3rd
- ESPN: Not available
Key Commitments:
Four-Star QB Landon Duckworth Landon is considered one of the best QBs in the class, with various rankings reflecting his prowess as a dual-threat quarterback.
- ESPN: No. 1 DT QB
- Rivals.com: No. 3 DT QB
- 247 Sports: No. 7 QB
- ON3: No. 12 QB
- National Composite: NATL: 117 | QB: 9 | State: 7 (AL)
Four-Star LB Rodney Colton Rodney, one of the best linebackers in the nation, committed to the Gamecocks over Georgia and Auburn just three days after his offer and one visit.
- ON3: No. 2 LB
- ESPN: No. 12 LB
- Rivals.com: No. 12 LB
- 247 Sports: No. 14 LB
- National Composite: NATL: 90 | LB: 5 | State: 13 (GA)
Three-Star Guard Anthony Baxter Anthony, a standout from Rock Hill, is the latest addition to the class, with significant upside.
- 247 Sports: No. 41
- ON3: No. 58
- ESPN: Not Ranked
- Rivals.com: Not nationally ranked (5.6 three-star)
- National Composite: NATL: 494 | OL: 40 | State: 9 (SC)
Outlook and Future Targets
The Gamecocks have fewer commitments than Florida State and Southern California, who are ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. However, they currently rank higher than Alabama, Miami, as well as Auburn, and have the best ranking in the SEC so far. South Carolina is in the mix for several top targets in 2026 that could keep them in the top 5 to top 10/15 range come National Signing Day. Here are a few names to keep an eye on, with their position rank in parentheses:
- Four-star WR Jordon Gidron (No. 7) SC
- Four-star WR Donovan Murph (No. 15) SC
- Four-star TE Jamel Howse (No. 3) SC
- Four-star RB Jaylen McGill (No. 17) SC
- Four-star WR Brody Keefe (No. 14) NC
- Four-star TE Corbyn Fordham (No. 4) FL
- Four-star CB Samari Matthews (No. 2) NC
- Four-star FS J'Zavien Currence (No. 6) SC
- Four-star DL Zavion Griffin-H (No. 7) NC
- Four-star LB Thomas Davis Jr. (No. 5) NC
- Four-star OL Darius Gray (No. 3) VA
- Four-star OL G'Nivre Carr (No. 9) FL
- Four-star OT Leo Delaney (No. 3) NC
- Four-star OL PJ Dean (No. 2) NC
This is an exciting time for the Gamecocks, and we look forward to keeping fans updated on these remarkable developments. Let’s embrace this new era and rise to the occasion—South Carolina is back in the big leagues.
