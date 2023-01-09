Gamecocks Make James Madison II's Top Ten

The Gamecocks have continued to recruit wide receivers late in the 2023 recruiting cycle, both receivers in the transfer portal and receivers who just played their senior year of high school.

As all coaching staffs must do in today's college football, they've established strong relationships with multiple prospects from the upcoming class. One prospect who has received interest from head coach Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks' coaching staff is St. Thomas Aquinas wide receiver and Florida native James Madison II.

Madison is a prospect who's already been flooded with offers from multiple high-level power five programs like LSU, Auburn, Penn State, Florida State, and many others.

With the 2022 offseason already underway for almost every college football program, 2024 prospects are beginning to weigh their options more closely. They are looking to see which teams they want to focus on moving forward, something Madison II did on Sunday afternoon.

Along with Mazeo Bennett, Zion Ragins, Keylen Adams, and multiple other receiver prospects, the Gamecocks have positioned themselves quite nicely with a bevy of national-level prospects at the wide receiver position in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

