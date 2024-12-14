Jaylen Brown, Top Transfer Portal EDGE, Commits to South Carolina
South Carolina has landed a major addition to its defensive line with the commitment of former Missouri EDGE Jaylen Brown, one of the top-ranked players in the transfer portal, he tells On3Sports.
The 6’6”, 265-pound pass rusher entered the portal as the No. 7 EDGE and among the most sought-after defensive talents available, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Originally from Madison, Alabama, Brown was ranked No. 129 overall in the 2024 class coming out of high school.
As a freshman at Missouri this season, Brown saw limited action, recording two tackles. However, he arrives at South Carolina with four years of eligibility remaining and tremendous upside as a disruptive force off the edge.
Elite High School Production
Before his time at Missouri, Brown starred at James Clemens High School in Alabama. During his senior season in 2023, he racked up 62 tackles, including 9 tackles for loss and 7 sacks in the regular season. His dominant play helped lead James Clemens to a 7-4 record and a spot in the Alabama 7A playoffs.
Brown’s combination of size, athleticism, and potential makes him a key piece for South Carolina’s future defensive plans as they continue to add top-tier talent to their roster.
