Kamarion Franklin Narrows Recruitment

South Carolina has recently attacked the state of Mississippi. The coaching staff recruits talent-rich areas that don't typically receive much attention.

For example, in the 2023 cycle, eleven of the top fifteen ranked players in the state of Mississippi. Only two of the four that didn't choose Ole Miss or Mississippi State remained in the SEC.

Mississippi is a talent-rich area, so developing a pipeline as an out-of-state school could be advantageous for South Carolina. Defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin could begin this trend for them as he narrowed his recruitment on Saturday evening.

Franklin is one of the top defensive talents in the 2024 cycle. Multiple recruiting services tout him as the top player in Mississippi, and he is already physically polished and ready for college football.

The following schools made the cut for Franklin: South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Miami, Mississippi State, Alabama, Ole Miss, Texas, Florida State, and Michigan.

The Gamecocks are also after another Mississippi product in the 2024 cycle. Running back Daniel Hill became a priority for them early, and Hill also included the Gamecocks in his top ten.

