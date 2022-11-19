Daniel Hill Was Built To Be An SEC Work Horse

SEC offenses continue to rely on their backs despite an uptick in passing numbers. The modern running back looks different than it did twenty years ago, but sometimes prospects can merge the two styles.

Running back Daniel Hill is one of those players. He resides in Meridian, Mississippi, tucked away in the southeast. Multiple high-major programs are after his services, as Hill has quickly become one of the top recruits in America.

He's considering the Gamecocks, and winning him over could be a massive win for this coaching staff. Hill is a potential feature back with a high upside, so it's easy to see why so many are clamoring about his skillset.

Rare Running Style

Hill has an impressive 6-1 and 225 lbs. frame as a high school junior. His lower body carries a lot of muscle, which results in an explosive running style that only a select few have.

The best backs maintain balance while seeking contact from the moment they touch the football. They can confidently attack holes because they know first contact likely won't bring them down.

When he gets the football, Hill runs like a man possessed. He moves in tight, concentrated strides that eat up the turf. Defenders bounce off him like bowling pins, appearing as obstacles instead of tacklers.

Second Gear

While his top speed doesn't always look impressive, Hill can put his foot on the grass and gain serious steam. He keys in on blocks and knows when to take a home run swing.

He dips his hips at the point of impact and drives through his front foot, creating a forward momentum that propels him forward. Hill's powerful strides let him clear quick defensive backs chasing after him, making them look slow.

While Hill may not be a consistent home run hitter, he can undoubtedly reach an adequate top speed at the collegiate level. He already moves quickly at 225 lbs. Once he enters a college weight room, there may not be a significant agility drop-off.

Receiving Fundamentals

No, this doesn't suggest Hill can catch a few screen passes out of the backfield. He can legitimately line up in the formation and create separation against defensive backs.

Hill does an excellent job tracking the ball out of the air, which takes natural receivers years to develop. He sees the ball through his hands, leaning into his route to create space.

He also has a sudden burst in space that lets him flip his hips quicker than an average running back. College coaches may be interested in getting him 25 catches per year because Hill can do some damage after the catch.

