Zayden Walker, A Potential Star MIKE Linebacker

South Carolina went after the southeastern region this past weekend. Several coaches made appearances at high school facilities, and some even made it to state championship games.

Multiple Carolina coaches were in attendance in Georgia for Schley County vs. Bowdown, one of several state title games. They got a good look at several prospects, including inside linebacker Zayden Walker.

Walker plays for Schley County and is teammates with fellow South Carolina target, corner Jalewis Solomon. The two make up one of the better defensive tandems in the state despite their young age, as Walker is only a sophomore.

Schley County uses him as an edge rusher frequently. Walker can put his hand in the dirt but can rush as a stand-up lineman and capture the corner with his bend.

However, he doesn't meet the prerequisites to play on the defensive line in college. He profiles as an inside linebacker at the next level and should be a very good one.

While many recruiting services list him at 6-3, Walker appears closer to 6-1 in person. He has a compact frame at 220 lbs. and utilizes explosive lower-body strength to burst out of his stance.

The best word to describe Walker is violent. He's always in motion and moving with maximum effort, laying jarring hits when he reaches the ball carrier. Playing on the line has taught him to play with leverage and physicality, which will serve him well in college.

Once Walker reads a snap, he slithers through blocks and attacks. There isn't any hesitation to his game; he reads, keys in, and pushes the gas.

He has a twitch in the open field unrivaled by other inside linebackers. Some would anticipate that he would lumber at his compact size, but Walker can move laterally at an elite level.

Walker profiles as one of the best defensive prospects in the 2025 cycle. His technique, attitude, and athletic traits make him a must-have, and South Carolina is communicating that to him thus far.

