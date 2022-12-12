Skip to main content

Grayson Howard Receives In Home Visit

Inside linebacker Grayson Howard received an in-home visit from several South Carolina coaches a few weeks before early national signing day.

Recruits typically receive in-home visits from their coaching staff a few weeks before early national signing day. Coaches have downtime between the regular season finale and bowl season, meaning they can hit the road.

However, prospects normally only get visits from the head coach and their position coach. That wasn't the case for inside linebacker commit Grayson Howard, who had a litany of Carolina coaches visit him.

Six coaches visited Howard in Jacksonville, Florida, including head coach Shane Beamer and defensive coordinator Clayton White. Howard is an early fan favorite for his infectious personality and dynamic play.

He should get some early snaps for the team, as they struggled to fit the run at the second level. The Gamecocks have some good athletes at the position but need someone who consistently gets their eyes and body in the correct position.

The staff expects inside linebacker Stone Blanton to take a step next season, but they need someone to step up. Several returners will vie for playing time, but Howard should make some noise in fall camp.

South Carolina has been on the road all week, visiting the southeast and checking in on some notable names.

