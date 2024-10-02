Malik Clark Will be in Attendance for South Carolina vs Ole Miss
Big time South Carolina target Malik Clark will be in attendance for the Gamecocks vs Ole Miss this weekend.
Some big news dropped on the recruiting trail yesterday as 2025 wide receiver Malik Clark announced his decommitment to the Florida State Seminoles. The Gamecocks were heavily involved in Clark's recruitment leading into his commitment and now the door has opened back up for them. On top of that, Clark also announced on social media that he will be in attendance for this weekend's game against Ole Miss.
Clark is rated as a four-star prospect, the 238th-best player in the country, the 30th-best wide receiver and the second-best player in the state of South Carolina. If head coach Shane Beamer and his staff can lock down one of the top players in the state this cycle, that would be a massive boost for the 2025 class.
Clark, who boasts a remarkable 40 scholarship offers, is drawing significant attention, with the South Carolina Gamecocks emerging as the favorite to secure his commitment. He recently visited Columbia last weekend and is set to return for another visit this weekend when South Carolina takes on Ole Miss.
As one of the top wide receivers in the country, Clark's decision to back off his commitment could have a major impact on the recruiting landscape, especially for teams like South Carolina looking to bolster their 2025 class. Stay tuned for more updates as this story unfolds.
