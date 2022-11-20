Recruits Respond To Shocking Tennessee Win

If you haven't heard, South Carolina shocked the nation and took down the Tennessee Volunteers. Do you know who did hear about the shocking upset? The multitude of prospects in attendance and the ones who watched South Carolina on TV.

As we mentioned, a competitive game in Columbia this weekend would be sure to turn some heads and garner some more consideration from the many recruits that head coach Shane beamer and the rest of the coaching staff are pursuing.

No one could have imagined the blowout upset the Gamecocks pulled off and how it would affect their recruiting decisions. A quick dive into some of the recruits' Twitter accounts would display an incredible amount of excitement amongst the recruits.

Saturday's game was a true testament to the culture Beamer built, and the recruits quickly took notice. Having players buy into the culture a coach is trying to cultivate is pivotal for a team's success, and that starts before they even step on campus.

Players should be proud to don the jersey of the college they choose, and statement wins like Saturday are the perfect way to signify a culture change that players will be proud to be a part of.

High schoolers like Daniel Hill, Jalewis Solomon, and many other high-profile recruits decided to visit Williams-Brice Stadium to see how the team and the fans would react to one of the nation's best teams visiting with hopes for a playoff bid. A 25-point win, though not necessarily expected, is exemplary of a program worth playing for.

Several major prospects didn't hide their excitement. Quarterback commit Dante Reno immediately began messaging recruits, and several responded publicly. Corner Braydon Lee and wide receiver Mazeo Bennett are big names in the 2024 cycle, and both were thrilled after the game.

Though it's hard to say how much this game will impact recruiting, and we won't know where many of the recruits in Columbia for the game end up committing until they make their final decision, it feels unwise to say there won't be huge implications due to this great win.

Only time will tell, but this statement win above Tennessee should leave a good impression on the recruits still considering their collegiate futures.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.