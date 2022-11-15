GG Jackson Named SEC Freshman Of The Week

Forward GG Jackson came into this season as one of the most highly touted signees in the history of the men's basketball program at South Carolina.

When a player comes in with Jackson's hype, it's expected that he'll produce at a high level and adjust quickly to the new level of athletes he's facing night in and night out.

So far, in both of these regards, Jackson is passing with flying colors. In South Carolina's two matchups against South Carolina State and Clemson last week, Jackson averaged 15 points per game and nine rebounds.

It was announced by the SEC on Monday afternoon that Jackson had earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors due to his performances in those two closely-contested battles.

While Jackson might appreciate the accolade, he knows internally that based on his goals for his college and eventual professional career, there's much bigger fish to fry. You can also make no mistake that opposing teams will gear their defensive game plan around trying to stop Jackson as they see more tape regarding his tendencies.

Nonetheless, it's quite the start for the young basketball star and a great way for Jackson to introduce himself to the college basketball world while subsequently announcing that he's not afraid to take on the challenges the collegiate level will

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.