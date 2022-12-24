Nyckoles Harbor Hints Toward Top Schools

*Thumbnail courtesy of @BaileySpore on Twitter. Check out his profile for more work!*

While most elite prospects signed their letters of intent on Wednesday, tight end Nyckoles Harbor opted to wait until February. He will not enroll early and will begin practice in the summer.

Nonetheless, he is the top prospect left. Harbor has rare athleticism at unparalleled size, which makes him an excellent pass catcher. He could play edge rusher at a high level in college, but recent weight loss leads us to assume he is preparing to play tight end.

Harbor signed with Prospex and released a digital collectible. In the video, he includes a photo questioning which school he will attend, with eight select schools on the photo.

These select few appear to be the finalists for Nyckoles Harbor.

South Carolina, Maryland, LSU, Southern Cal, Miami, Oregon, Georgia, and Michigan appear to be the finalists. He still must make official visits to several schools but has already been to Columbia.

Harbor was seen on video saying that South Carolina felt "like home" during his official visit. The Gamecocks are seen as a primary contender, along with Maryland, LSU, and Michigan.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.