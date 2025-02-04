Ryan Mosley, 2026 Wide Receiver, Locks in Official Visit with South Carolina Gamecocks
Ryan Mosley, a 2026 wide receiver, has locked in an official visit with the South Carolina Gamecocks.
The 2025 recruiting class is coming to a close on Feb. 5 as that is national signing day. That means majority of the attention from college football programs will now shift to the 2026 cycle. The South Carolina Gamecocks brought in a solid group from the 2025 class, and will be looking to do the same this year. And one of the top prospects has already locked in an official visit with the Gamecocks.
Ryan Mosley, a wide receiver in the 2026 class, will take a visit to Columbia June 6th-8th. He will also take a visit to Georgia before that and has a trip to Texas A&M after he goes to South Carolina. Mosley is rated as a four-star prospect, the 236th-best player in the country, the 39th-best wide receiver and the 28th-best player in the state of Georgia.
Texas A&M was the first SEC school to offer Mosley according to his recruiting profile and Georgia was quick to follow suit, so they've had a bit of a head start in this recruitment, but the Gamecocks have made a strong push ever since they got into the mix. That means these three official visits will likely play a major role in Mosley's decision.
South Carolina Gamecocks 2026 Recruiting Class:
- J'Zavien Currence, CB
- Peyton Dyer, CB
- Keenan Britt, Edge
- Jamal Howse, TE
- Anthony Baxter, OL
