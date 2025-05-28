Gamecock Digest

Ryan Mosley Announces Commitment to Georgia Over South Carolina Gamecocks

2026 wide receiver Ryan Mosley has announced his commitment to Georgia.

Jonathan Williams

Ryan Mosley X profile
In this story:

2026 wide receiver Ryan Mosley has announced his commitment to Georgia.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are looking to add more names to their 2026 recruiting class, but they just lost out on one of their top prospects to another SEC school. Ryan Mosley has announced his commitment to Georgia. He chose the Bulldogs over South Carolina, Nebraska, Alabama and Texas A&M.

Mosley is a four-star prospect, the 183rd-best player in the country, the 27th-best wide receiver in the class and the 23rd-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings. Mosley was set to take a visit to South Carolina on June 6th, but now that he is committed, that visit might be in jeopardy.

Mosley was recently in Athens for Georgia's annual scavenger hunt, which brings a long list of recruits on campus together. Mosley was in attendance for the event, and it seems like he left the school with a good impression and it was enough to earn his commitment.

South Carolina currently has five players committed in the 2026 class. It may not seem like a lot, but official visits start to ramp up, more players will start coming off the board. Unfortunately for South Carolina though, Mosley will not be one of the names joining the class. At least for now.

South Carolina 2026 Recruiting Class:

  • J'Zavien Currence, CB
  • Zyon Guiles, OL
  • Keenan Britt, EDGE
  • Jamel Howse, TE
  • Anthony Baxter, IOL

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

You Might Also Like:

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Recruiting