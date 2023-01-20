LOOK: Shane Beamer Visits Major LB As Decision is Nearing

It's getting ready to be quite the week for Shane Beamer, the coaching staff, and especially the recruiting staff for the South Carolina Gamecocks, who are not only hosting their junior day this upcoming weekend but will also see three big-time targets make their college decision in the next seven days. Offensive tackle prospect Kam Pringle is set to make his final decision on Sunday afternoon, with tight end Michael Smith out of Savannah, Georgia also announcing his college destination early Tuesday afternoon.

The final prospect who will make his pledge next week is linebacker Wendell Gregory out of Marietta, Georgia, a linebacker who fits the mold of what football programs look for these days at the position. The Gamecocks have had to battle multiple SEC programs in trying to land the Peach State native, and haven't let up in their pursuit, as head coach Shane Beamer went by Walton High School on Thursday afternoon, the home of Wendell Gregory.

There's good reason for Shane Beamer to make the trip down to Walton High School beside the fact that Wendell Gregory plays there, as the Raiders are churning out power five talent, including Gregory's teammate in Ashton Woods, a prospect that' received an abundance of interest from major college programs. The decision is viewed to likely come down to either South Carolina or Tennessee, the two football programs that have received the latest unofficial visits from the 2024 national-level prospect.

