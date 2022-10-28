Wendell Gregory: The Modern OLB

South Carolina believes in three things on the recruiting trail: athleticism, effort, and refinement. You likely aren't on their radar if you don't check two of the boxes.

Outside linebacker Wendell Gregory fits two of those criteria. He's still adapting to his role, as he has added significant weight every year in high school. Furthermore, he cross-trained as a freshman at wide receiver, meaning he's only been a true defender for eighteen months.

However, his athleticism and effort jump off the screen. The Gamecocks are in high pursuit, as Gregory will be in Columbia on Saturday for the second time in two months.

Athletic Profile

Gregory's measurables make him a no-brainer. He stands 6-3 and is roughly 230 lbs. of muscle. His hip flexibility and bend make him dynamic off the edge, but he also has the agility to play in space.

He continues to develop with more time in the weight room and should be able to add more muscle in college. Gregory has maintained his athleticism as he has grown, an encouraging sign.

He may never be able to put on enough weight to kick inside to a 4i, but Gregory is capable of rushing off the edge. Walton High School lines him up as a standup, but with some more refinement, he could put his hand in the dirt and win with speed.

Coverage Abilities

South Carolina could do several different things with him defensively. Gregory can win in the front four but shines when he can play in the overhang and make plays in space.

He should be able to take away tight ends at the next level; Gregory has solid footwork and accelerates on the ball quickly, enough to be a plus man-defender.

The Gamecocks shouldn't anticipate him to become an every-down cover linebacker, but he's certainly capable of the role. His athleticism renders him able to do anything in spurts, and they should deploy him as such.

Solid Eye Discipline

Walton asked a lot of Gregory as a sophomore; he played all over the formations and became a critical player. Young linebackers often struggle biting at eye candy in the backfield, but Gregory's innate understanding of offenses kept him on the field.

When offenses motioned out of the backfield or ran a wide-zone stretch play, Gregory shuffled his feet and maintained gap control. When he found the correct pursuit angle, he quickly stuck his foot in the ground and got vertical.

There were obviously some lapses from a young player, but he progressed as the season continued and showed the ability to learn things on the fly.

