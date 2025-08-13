South Carolina 2027 EDGE Target KJ Green Uses Phenom NIL Deal To Give Back To Teammates
KJ Green is a star both on and off the field and is making a huge impact within his community. Green is a selfless individual and one who prides himself on giving 100% effort and always does what is best for his team. On Tuesday, Green used his NIL deal to give back to his teammates and sponsor them with some fresh cleats ahead of the 2025 season.
He has already signed an NIL deal before his junior season began with a well-known brand among high school athletes in the country. Phenom Elite is a company that continues to position itself as one of the top brands in the nation. In the state of Georgia alone, they have already signed athletes like four-star Kamarui Dorsey, four-star Justin Murphy, four-star Aaron Gregory, four-star Jordan Carter, and many more. He’s using his already popular name for good and to help out his teammates and community. It’s no surprise, especially if you know Green personally.
On the field, he is ranked as a four-star prospect and a top 30 overall prospect per 247Sports. He led Stephenson to a 10-4 record and a spot in the semifinals in Class 3A. Green was a problem this season for opposing teams, finishing with 63 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, nine sacks, four quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. South Carolina extended the offer to Green back in September. The Gamecocks have been high on Green for a while, and he considers the program one of his. Here is what he said about the Gamecocks back in April.
"For sure, the feeling is mutual. Coach Lucas and Coach Harris will reach out to Coach Rock when they want me to come up, but they check in on me through him at least once a week, and they show me they care. To me, that's genuine love," said Green.
Green was there for a spring game visit and raved about South Carolina and the atmosphere.
"The atmosphere was electric, especially for a spring game. The fans showed out loud and energetic. You can tell South Carolina has one of the most loyal fan bases in the country. They treated it like it was a real game, and that says a lot about the culture there. I genuinely love everything when I'm down there," said Green.
South Carolina is right at the top for Green and has the potential to continue its tradition of getting elite edge rushers to come to the program. One went to the NFL in Kyle Kennard; another standout right now is Dylan Stewart, who has that same potential. Green is the next one who could down that lineage and make a name for himself at the collegiate level. The question will be if South Carolina can fend off the other contenders for this elite prospect, who will continue to garner attention from major programs. Make no mistake about Green is not just an elite player, but an elite person who exudes phenomenal character, discipline, selflessness, and a great attitude.