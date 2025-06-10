South Carolina DB Target Jowell Combay Recaps His Official Visit
South Carolina sits in a good spot for Kell Longhorns standout safety Jowell Combay after a successful official visit this past weekend.
“The visit was great! The energy was real, and everything from the coaches to the atmosphere made it feel like a place I could see myself. They are definitely in a strong spot,” said Combay.
“The people stood out the most. Just how genuine the coaches and players were. You could tell it wasn’t just recruiting talk, it was real love and a real culture. Coach Gray keeps it 100. He knows ball, is very experienced, and takes the time to break down how I’d fit into the system. Our relationship has gotten stronger with every visit/ conversation on the phone."
I asked Combay what made this visit different from others when he came on campus. Here is what he had to say.
“This one felt more personal and more in-depth. April was more about the intro, but this visit showed me how I’d actually be used in the defense and how I’d be developed,” said Combay.
Here is one of his favorite things about the Gamecocks.
“The vibe on campus. It’s laid-back but still has that competitive edge. Everything from the facilities to the city of Columbia has a good feel to it, like somewhere I could really settle in and focus.
South Carolina is known for producing and developing high-end defensive backs primed for the NFL. Most recently is Jaycee Horn who signed a four-year contract extension with the Panthers this offseason. Nick Emmanwori was a second-round selection in the 2025 NFL draft by the Seattle Seahawks after a great career with the Gamecocks. Development is something that sits at the top for Combay and his recruitment.
“Being developed is a big thing for me, and that’s more on a personal level. Also, does it feel like family? No matter how far I am away from home, it feels like I never left and going somewhere I can compete for a spot,” said Combay.
Gamecocks are trending with a good amount of top recruits in the country and continue to solidify their class despite No. 34 ranking on 247Sports. On3 sees it otherwise and has South Carolina as a top-15 recruiting class. Landing Combay would be another huge get for the Gamecocks, who currently have two recruits committed in the 2026 class in the secondary.
Here is an interview when I talked to him back in the spring.