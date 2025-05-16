South Carolina Gamecocks Lose Out on Elite In State Prospect, Commits to Clemson
The South Carolina Gamecocks have lost out on Kentavion Anderson as he commits to Clemson.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are working on adding more names to their 2026 recruiting class but they just lost out on an in-state prospect. 2026 safety Kentavion Anderson has announced his commitment to the Clemson Tigers instead.
Anderson is rated as a four-star prospect, the 119th-best player in the country, the 10th-best safety in the class and the second-best player in the state of South Carolina, according to composite rankings. He had recently announced a top six in February that consisted of Clemson, South Carolina, Kentucky, Michigan, Virginia, and Indiana.
The Gamecocks currently have five players committed in the 2026 recruiting class.One of which is defensive back J'Zavien Currence, who is the headliner of the class. The Gamecocks were hoping to add Anderson into the secondary, but for now, they will explore other optoins while also likely continuing to pursue Anderson down the stretch.
While South Carolina doesn't have a long list of commits just yet, that will likely change in the coming months. Prospects are starting to take their official visits for the summer, and that is around the time players announce the school of their choosing. Therefore, June and July will be two big months for the Gamecocks to make some big additions to the class.
South Carolina 2026 Recruiting Class:
- J'Zavien Currence, CB
- Zyon Guiles, OL
- Keenan Britt, EDGE
- Jamel Howse, TE
- Anthony Baxter, IOL
