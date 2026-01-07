South Carolina Earns Commitment From 2026 Wide Receiver With Family Ties to the Program

South Carolina picks up a commitment to add to their 2026 class by the way of a wide receiver that is familiar with the program. Stone Furrey, son of Gamecocks' wide receiver coach Mike Furrey, announces his commitment on Wednesday afternoon.

The 5-foot-10 and 175 pound receiver from Dutch Fork High School in Chapin, South Carolina, wasn't one of the highest ranked recruits in the country, but ratings don't always tell the full story. Furrey should be able to help the Gamecocks as someone who has learned from his father Mike. South Carolina beats out Marshall, Central Michigan, Miami (OH), Eastern Kentucky, Davidson, Murray State, and East Tennessee State.

Gamecocks' Recruiting Class

Furrey joins a class that already has fifteen signees. This is the second wide receiver of the class along with three-star wide out Caden Ramsey. Here's a quick reminder of the class.

Five-Star IOL Darius Gray

Four-Star QB Landon Duckworth

Four-Star Edge Julian Walker

Four-Star CB J'Zavien Currence

Four-Star DL Aiden Harris

Four-Star DL Noah Clark

Four-Star OT Zyon guiles

Four-Star CB Kosci Barnes

Four-Star ATH Sequel Patterson

Three-Star LB Andrew Harris

Three-Star S Triston Lewis

Three-Star EDGE Keenan Britt

Three-Star CB K.J Johnson

Three-Star IOL Anthony Baxter

Three-Star WR Cayden Baxter

WR Stone Furrey

