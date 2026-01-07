South Carolina Earns Commitment From 2026 Wide Receiver With Family Ties to the Program
South Carolina picks up a commitment to add to their 2026 class by the way of a wide receiver that is familiar with the program. Stone Furrey, son of Gamecocks' wide receiver coach Mike Furrey, announces his commitment on Wednesday afternoon.
The 5-foot-10 and 175 pound receiver from Dutch Fork High School in Chapin, South Carolina, wasn't one of the highest ranked recruits in the country, but ratings don't always tell the full story. Furrey should be able to help the Gamecocks as someone who has learned from his father Mike. South Carolina beats out Marshall, Central Michigan, Miami (OH), Eastern Kentucky, Davidson, Murray State, and East Tennessee State.
Gamecocks' Recruiting Class
Furrey joins a class that already has fifteen signees. This is the second wide receiver of the class along with three-star wide out Caden Ramsey. Here's a quick reminder of the class.
- Five-Star IOL Darius Gray
- Four-Star QB Landon Duckworth
- Four-Star Edge Julian Walker
- Four-Star CB J'Zavien Currence
- Four-Star DL Aiden Harris
- Four-Star DL Noah Clark
- Four-Star OT Zyon guiles
- Four-Star CB Kosci Barnes
- Four-Star ATH Sequel Patterson
- Three-Star LB Andrew Harris
- Three-Star S Triston Lewis
- Three-Star EDGE Keenan Britt
- Three-Star CB K.J Johnson
- Three-Star IOL Anthony Baxter
- Three-Star WR Cayden Baxter
- WR Stone Furrey
Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism.