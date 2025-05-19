South Carolina Gamecocks Need to Make Up Ground on Ryan Mosley Recruitment
The South Carolina Gamecocks need to make up ground in the recruitment of 2026 wide receiver Ryan Mosley.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have been pushing to add more names to their 2026 recruiting class and they have some ground to make up for one of their top targets.
Wide receiver Ryan Mosley was recently in Athens over the weekend, and it sounds like the Bulldogs did a bang-up job making the Georgia native feel like a priority. Following the visit, it seems like Georgia is the leader of the bunch right now.
Mosley trimmed his list of schools down to Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, Texas A&M and Nebraska back in March. He is expected to take visits to all five schools over the summer with the Gamecocks hosting him on June 6th.
Mosley is a four-star prospect, the 183rd-best player in the country, the 27th-best wide receiver in the class and the 23rd-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings.
Gamecocks on SI caught up with Mosley before his visit to Georgia, and this is what he had to say about the Gamecocks.
What he likes about South Carolina:
"Aw man, I love Coach Beamer. He's built that program back up. You've seen last year where they went 9-4, so that's a very good record. I just love how they are building it back up. Coach [Mike] Furrey building back up the room, developing the room."
South Carolina 2026 Recruiting Class:
- J'Zavien Currence, CB
- Zyon Guiles, OL
- Keenan Britt, EDGE
- Jamel Howse, TE
- Anthony Baxter, IOL
