South Carolina Gamecocks Offer Four-Star Wide Receiver in 2027 Class
The South Carolina Gamecocks have offered wide receiver Jaden Upshaw.
While college football programs are primarily focusing on the 2026 recruiting, they're also finalizing their boards for the 2027 class. South Carolina is one of those schools as they have officially offered wide receiver Jaden Upshaw, a member of the 2027 recruiting class.
Upshaw is rated a four-star prospect, the 127th-best player in the country, the 22nd-best wide receiver in the class and 13th-best player in the state of Georgia. The Bulldogs were the first SEC school to offer Upshaw which led to Auburn, Florida, Tennessee, Missouri and the Gamecocks following suit in that order.
The Gamecocks took two wide receivers in the 2025 recruiting class in the form of Lex Cyrus and Malik Clark. They will look to add a few more names into the room during the 202 recruiting cycle and after that it looks like Upshaw could be the next one up.
There is still a good ways to go in this recruitment and with how things are setting up, it looks like this is going to be a battle amongst SEC schools for the highly-rated wide receiver prospect out of Georgia.
The Gamecocks do not have a single commit for the 2027 recruiting class yet but they currently have five players committed for 2026 with more to come this summer as recruiting starts to heat up.
South Carolina 2026 Recruiting Class:
- J'Zavien Currence, CB
- Zyon Guiles, OL
- Keenan Britt, EDGE
- Jamel Howse, TE
- Anthony Baxter, IOL
