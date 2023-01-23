Jarvis Boatwright Jr. Narrows Recruitment

The South Carolina Gamecocks have recruited at a high level in the defensive secondary since Torrian Gray arrived in Columbia in the 2020 offseason.

In the 2022 class, the Gamecocks got multiple immediate contributors in Nick Emmanwori, DQ Smith, and Keenan Nelson Jr., while the 2023 class includes signees like Jalon Kilgore, Cameron Upshaw Jr., and Vicari Swain, who possess loads of potential at their respective positions.

For the 2024 cycle, the Gamecocks have again cast a wide net. A prospect who's caught their attention is Florida native Jarvis Boatwright. Boatwright has seen high-interest levels from several SEC programs but is beginning to focus on a few specific programs. He released his top five schools on Twitter Sunday afternoon, one of which was South Carolina.

With three Florida schools remaining in consideration for the Sunshine state product, it may prove difficult for head coach Shane Beamer and the defensive coaching staff to land Jarvis at the end of the day. Still, the reputation they've built over the past 24 months is sure to give them an added boost in this recruitment.

