South Carolina Gamecocks Set to Host Elite Group of Recruits This Weekend
Today’s a big day for the future of the South Carolina football team. 12 targets and 2 current commits in the 2025 recruiting cycle will take their official visits today, May 31, 2024. Shane Beamer and company hope to make a lasting impact to help secure spots in their final 2025 recruiting class. Here’s a list of all 14 official visitors for the day:
● Jared Smith, 5-star, EDGE
● Jaylen Gilchrist, 4-star, OL
● Shamari Earls, 4-star, CB, Committed!
● Cortez Smith, 4-star, OL
● JaDon Blair, 4-star, S
● Winston Watkins Jr., 4-star, WR
● Malik Clark, 4-star, WR
● Caleb Williams, 4-star, DL, Committed!
● Taeshawn Alston, 3-star, EDGE
● AJ Brand, 3-star, QB
● Isaac Sowells Jr., 3-star, OL
● Jeff Overton, 3-star, RB
● Jaiden Braker, 3-star, EDGE
● Dontrell Glover, 3-star, OL
Beamer is entering year four as the head coach at South Carolina, making the 2025 class his fourth full recruiting class. The Gamecocks finished 18th in recruiting in the 2024 cycle, and with only six commits in the 2025 cycle they currently sit 39th on the 247sports consensus rankings.
