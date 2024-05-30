OPINION: How Will Shane Beamer's 2024 Results Change His Job Security?
There's little question that the 2024 season is pivotal, potentially even the most pivotal one to date for South Carolina's head football coach, Shane Beamer. After going 5-7 last season, the Gamecocks head man is looking to guide his program back to the postseason and simultaneously avoid accumulating a losing season for the second straight year.
However, not all seasons are created equal, even some where the win-loss records are the same. So, how could South Carolina's 2024 results affect Shane Beamer's future job security? Here are four scenarios to ponder:
Scenario 1) Gamecocks go 5-7 or worse and look bad doing so
If this scenario were to play out this Fall, I don't believe Shane Beamer would be fired, but things would get very uncomfortable for Carolina's head man. This path would likely involve the Gamecocks winning their four chalk-up games (Old Dominion, Akron, Vanderbilt, and Wofford), but a couple of those wins are closer than expected. It would also likely involve blowout losses to teams like LSU, Ole Miss, Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and potentially even Clemson.
Scenario 2) Gamecocks go 5-7 or worse but are largely competitive
This scenario is highly similar to scenario one, but instead of getting run off the field, South Carolina gives multiple teams viewed to be currently ahead of them massive scares. This would ensure that Beamer returns for the 2025 season but is likely on the hot seat, assuming the team doesn't go bowling.
Scenario 3) Gamecocks go 6-6
This scenario is likely the widespread expectation that most of the fanbase has for Carolina this coming Fall. Again, their gimmies, as mentioned earlier, would give them four wins, and if they can win a couple of toss-up games against teams like Kentucky, LSU, Texas A&M, or Clemson, then Shane not only sees his seat cool but also likely gets a one-year contract extension for recruiting purposes.
Scenario 4) Gamecocks win 7 or more regular season games
The one that South Carolina fans would love to see play out. If LaNorris Sellers were to live up to the hype immediately, some receivers step up quickly, and the defensive front takes full advantage of the increased depth and athleticism they possess, the Gamecocks could play spoiler against several other SEC teams in 2024. Against this schedule, Beamer would more than earn a two-year contract extension.
