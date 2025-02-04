South Carolina Lands Final Official Visit for 2026 Four-Star IOL G’Nivre Carr
South Carolina has secured the final official visit for 2026 four-star interior offensive lineman G’Nivre Carr, who is set to visit the Gamecocks on June 20. The 6-foot-4, 336-pound prospect, ranked No. 310 nationally and No. 26 among interior offensive linemen, transferred to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., last year, further elevating his profile as one of the top linemen in the class.
Carr has locked in official visits to Florida (May 30), Miami (June 6), Georgia (June 13), and South Carolina (June 20). The Gamecocks are tied for second in the number of visits with four, just behind Florida, which has hosted him five times.
South Carolina’s coaching staff, including offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley and recruiting staff member Sam Serbay, has made a huge impact on Carr throughout his recruitment.
With the Gamecocks securing the final visit, they now have an opportunity to make their pitch and potentially become the destination for one of the nation's top offensive linemen. The stakes are high as Carr looks to make a decision that could shape the future of South Carolina’s offensive line.
