South Carolina Makes The Cut For Four Star OL Micah Smith
Official visit season is underway for the Gamecocks and teams across the country. South Carolina is hosting a number of high end recruits this weekend as they look to bolster their 2026 class. The Gamecocks received good news on Friday afternoon from offensive line target Micah Smith who announced his top six schools. His finalists include Alabama, Tennessee, Illinois, Ohio State, UCLA, and South Carolina. Before narrowing down his list, Smith had 30+ offers.
He is on an official visit to the Gamecocks this weekend as they host the standout lineman from Vero Beach (FL). Smith took an unofficial fall visit to see the Gamecocks take on the Missouri Tigers in a thrilling victory back on November 16th.
According to On3 Industry Ranking, Smith is a four-star prospect, the No. 13 IOL, the No. 26 player in Florida, and the No. 197 player nationally.
Smith has been a starter for Vero Beach since 2023. In 2024, he got the chance to play both sides of the ball. On defense, he finished with 22 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, and 2.5 sacks on defense. His performance saw him be called to play in one of the biggest all star games in the country. Smith played in the Under Armour All American Game. As a prospect, Smith is massive at 6’6 and 325 pounds. He has great footwork and is good in pass protection and opening up holes for the running back on the edge as an offensive tackle.
In the 2026 class, the Gamecocks have two interior offensive lineman committed in Anthony Baxtor (Rock Hill, SC) and Zyon Guiles (Hemingway, SC). South Carolina will have to beat out Ohio State and UCLA, who are trending in the right direction to land Smith. The official visit will be massive for South Carolina in hopes of landing him.