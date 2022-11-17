Skip to main content

Jalewis Solomon Set To Visit Columbia

South Carolina corner prospect Jawlewis Solomon announced he would be in attendance this weekend for the game against Tennessee.

The coaching staff has recognized a need to bring high-level defensive back talent into their building. Coaches have been in on several 2024 corner prospects, and it appears corner Jalewis Solomon is their newest find.

Solomon announced he would be attending the Tennessee game. He hails from Ellaville, Georgia, and is considered an early Georgia lean. However, South Carolina may be able to pitch him to get involved early in Columbia.

While Solomon can play both ways, they mainly view him as a defensive back. Defensive backs coach Torrian Gray is the primary point of contact here, as he seems to have given the stamp of approval for Solomon to play corner.

SEC schools are beginning to develop strict thresholds for corners. The modern defensive back looks like Solomon; 6-1 and 185 lbs. with the ability to make physical plays in the open field.

They must salvage some momentum for that 2024 group. Corner Karson Hobbs recently flipped to Notre Dame, leaving the staff with one commit in that class. However, sources remain confident they will bounce back in a major way over the coming weeks.

