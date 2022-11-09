Karson Hobbs Decommits From South Carolina

South Carolina got some bad news on Tuesday evening, as 2024 corner commit Karson Hobbs has officially decommitted.

He posted an announcement to his social media pages thanking the coaching staff and fans for their ongoing support but wanted to see the recruiting landscape.

Hobbs committed over the summer and has been an integral part of their 2024 class. He is a long, versatile corner with a bright future at the college level; where he does, that is yet to be determined.

Notre Dame hosted him for an unofficial visit last weekend, which may have played a role. Several major programs will be in pursuit, as he is an enticing prospect.

South Carolina now only has one commit in their 2024 class. Quarterback Dante Reno will lead them forward and has his work cut out for him as a recruiter.

Multiple high-level 2024 prospects have shown interest in South Carolina in recent weeks, so the coaching staff should be able to recoup the loss. It will be essential to monitor their strategy in the coming days, as they may begin searching for alternative corner options.

