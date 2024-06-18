South Carolina QB Set to Take an Official Visit to the Gamecocks This Weekend
Just a few days after receiving an offer from South Carolina, the 2025 Wake Forest quarterback commit scheduled his visit for June 21st. This visit is a significant step for Woods as he evaluates his options and considers the future of his football career.
The Gamecocks missed out on QB prospects such as Deuce Knight from Lucedale, MS, who committed to Notre Dame after South Carolina made his top 10. Other QBs, like Ryan Montgomery from Findlay, OH, whom many believed SC would land, ultimately committed to Georgia over Carolina. Additionally, Will Wilson from Columbia, SC, committed to NC State as the Gamecocks focused on prospects like Ryan and Deuce. This left the Gamecocks without a QB prospect for a few months. They offered three-star QB AJ Brand from Columbia, SC, but as an ATH with the idea of playing him at safety if he makes it to campus.
After a strong performance at the Shane Beamer camp, Cutter Woods, considered by many to be the best QB prospect in the state, received an offer from the flagship university in South Carolina. Reflecting on the offer, Woods said, “It’s an honor to be recognized by South Carolina. Their program has a rich history, and I’m excited to see what they have to offer.”
Standing at 6 foot 2 and 210 pounds, Cutter has 16+ offers from schools like Auburn, Indiana, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Syracuse, James Madison, ECU, and others.
His Stats and High School Accolades:
2023: MaxPreps South Carolina Player of the Year. Led Westside to a 14-1 record and a Class AAAA state title, marking the program’s first since 1969. Completed 220 of 317 passes (69.4%) for 3,915 yards with 42 TD and 8 INT. Ran for 345 yards with 5 TD while averaging 6.8 YPC.
2022: Posted a 10-3 record as a junior at Westside. Completed 180 of 264 passes (68.2%) for 3,013 yards with 28 TD and 5 INT. Also ran for 232 yards and 4 TD while averaging 4.7 YPC.
2021: Played as a freshman at Eastside. Completed 80 of 155 passes (51.6%) for 827 yards with 7 TD and 7 INT per MaxPreps. Also ran for a TD.
These impressive statistics highlight Woods’s development and consistent performance over the years.
Scouting Report:
Experienced pocket passer with a favorable build that excels at making anticipatory throws and connecting on timing-based routes. Appears to process at an advanced level for his age and will scan the field while working through his progressions. Throws with pace and can get the ball into the deeper third, but tends to be more accurate when looking to attack the short to intermediate parts of the field. Athletic enough to buy himself some time and can distribute on the move but isn’t the type of signal-caller that should spearhead a run game. Has improved in every major statistical category since he got snaps on varsity as a freshman and posted an impressive 24-4 record as a starter across his sophomore and junior seasons. Will likely need a few years to adjust to the college game but has a chance to win games on Saturdays with his accuracy and IQ.
- Andrew Ivins, 247 Sports
Woods's ability to read defenses and his precise passing make him a standout prospect, one that South Carolina is eager to potentially add to their roster.
Cutter Woods Rankings:
- 247 Sports: NATL: 719, QB: 39, SC: 13
- ON3 Sports: NATL: 613, QB: 37, SC: 13
- ESPN: NATL: 317, QB: 36, SC: 10
- Rivals: NATL: NA, QB: 31, SC: 7
Consensus Ratings:
- NATL: 550
- QB: 36
- SC: 11
- Star (ranking): three-star
As Cutter Woods prepares for his visit to South Carolina, everyone in the state will be watching closely to see how his recruitment journey unfolds.
