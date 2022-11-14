Meet Braydon Lee, A Corner Technician

Corner Braydon Lee has become a high priority for South Carolina's coaching staff. They have attacked the Maryland area recently, and he has been a focal point of their efforts.

The Gamecocks have made quite an impression on him. They are considered a leader in the clubhouse, along with in-state Maryland. He understands South Carolina routinely produces NFL corners, which should factor into his decision.

The staff lost corner commit Karson Hobbs last week, and Lee could salvage some momentum on that front. He has all the intangibles to become a high-level corner and makes an interesting projection.

Frenetic Pace

Some high schoolers are capable of playing too fast. Running at your top speed and making plays is difficult, so coaches stress taking your time and progressing the play speed.

Lee is an exception. The game already makes sense mentally, meaning he can move freely and connect his movements. He plays with a lot of energy and grit, making eye-popping effort plays.

It sometimes seems like he is out of control, but Lee manages to stay in phase and remain consistent. It often throws wide receivers off, as they aren't used to corners speeding things up.

Explosive Lower Body

Defensive back trainers teach corners to sink low and stay in their backpedal before pushing through their front foot and attacking the football. Many corners get lazy during games, standing in a half-stance and looking slow out of their breaks.

Fortunately, Lee utilizes proper technique to enhance an impressive lower half. He generates an impressive amount of force off his first step and gets to top speed in a few strides.

He also has impressive foot speed. Lee chops at the line of scrimmage and maximize his opportunity to flip his hips and make a play on the ball. He takes compact strides to his target and wastes no movement getting there.

Plays Bigger Than Listed

Lee's playing weight sits around 165 lbs. His slight frame would typically render defenders helpless and pigeonhole them as cover corners. However, Lee plays and looks a lot bigger than the number on his profile.

He actively uses his hands at the point of attack, punching through their chest. Lee knows when to use his body downfield and stays physical at the catch point. Receivers often attack his body throughout the route, but Lee embraces the contact.

Corners must tackle in the SEC. Those that don't have an uphill battle to see the field, and Lee sets himself apart with his willingness to bring down the ball carrier.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.