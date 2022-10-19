Anthony Carrie Could Be An Every Down Sensation

The Gamecocks have been active on the recruiting trail this week, particularly in the 2024 cycle. They will host several top-end targets for the Texas A&M game, including running back Anthony Carrie.

Carrie is one of the most complete backs in the nation and should be ready for snaps as a true freshman. He can do almost anything you ask of the modern running back, making him an enticing target for several programs.

South Carolina has pushed their chips in on Carrie, making him their No. 1 running back priority. Several South Carolina commits have interacted with Carrie on social media, indicating they believe he is a good fit. The question remains, why are they so active in his recruitment?

Rare Cutting Ability

Carrie's innate ability to shift direction by sticking his foot in the ground is remarkable. He often creates running lanes for himself by working outside before reversing inside and taking advantage of poor defensive angles.

A lot of Carrie's game is about the setup. His eyes are focused on the second-level linebackers, reading for them to read a key and attack a gap. He then cuts off the backside of his offensive linemen and hits the open field.

He doesn't have to make numerous moves to the open field to create space; Carrie can redirect the defender by reading his hips. The best runners in college can create space with small movements, which is what Carrie's game revolves around.

Slippery In Small Spaces

Carrollwood Day High School runs many wide-zone concepts that push the defensive front to one side of the field. That system requires backs to read gaps and find the hole, but they must prepare for oncoming traffic.

It takes a unique runner to make people miss when everyone is moving laterally. Fortunately, Carrie fits that profile. He won't surprise you with power or elusiveness; the best word to describe him is "slippery."

Defenders often get a hand on him but, for some reason, can't bring him down. He sheds contact and continues his path without slowing down, creating explosive plays on the ground.

Second-Level Burst

Carrie's traits at the line of scrimmage make him special, but once he finds the open field, he hits a second gear. He accelerates instantly and ruins pursuit angles, often leaving defenders in his rearview.

His high school team runs a lot of traps and inside zone, which emphasizes the need for another speed. Carrie is often the fastest player on the field, which is impressive considering he plays in a football hotbed in Tampa, Florida.

South Carolina can find ways to use that burst at the next level. Carrollwood prefers to scheme in some designed screen touches to let him read blocks and glide past defenders, which would translate to college.

