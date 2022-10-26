Skip to main content

Stephen Collier Set To Visit Columbia

South Carolina wide receiver target Stephen Collier has announced that he will be in Columbia this weekend.

South Carolina's recruiting approach has been interesting. They have an offensive identity they would like to achieve, but it will take several cycles to get there.

Wide receiver Stephen Collier is an intriguing prospect. He's only a sophomore in high school, yet he already stands 6-3 and 210 lbs. Collier is one of the more physically developed prospects but still has to refine his game.

Nonetheless, South Carolina is involved in his recruitment. Charlotte and Coastal Carolina have offered him, but more high majors seem to be involved. Collier announced that he would attend South Carolina's game against Missouri this weekend, an essential step for the Gamecocks.

He hails from Lexington, South Carolina, a twenty-minute drive away from Williams-Brice Stadium. The coaching staff may ultimately see him transitioning to tight end with that size, but his upside at wideout is currently intriguing.

Wide receivers coach Justin Stepp has been after polished, quick wideouts, so it's interesting to see him involved in a project recruitment. Collier is right in their backyard and has immense upside, so the interest is certainly understandable.

Stephen Collier Set To Visit Columbia

By Evan Crowell
