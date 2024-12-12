South Carolina Transfer Tracker: Confirmed Visits and Potential Targets for 2024
The transfer portal has become a cornerstone for building competitive rosters, and South Carolina is actively pursuing players to address key positional needs heading into the 2024 season. With confirmed visits already underway and several intriguing targets potentially in play, the Gamecocks are positioning themselves for another strong cycle.
Confirmed Visits
- LB Andrew Jones (December 17): Jones could bring athleticism and physicality to a linebacker corps that’s looking to reload after losing key contributors.
- OL Nick Sharpe (December 12–13): Sharpe, an experienced lineman, offers versatility and the potential to make an immediate impact.
- TE Zach Atkins (December 13–14): Atkins would bolster the tight end room with his ability to contribute as both a blocker and a receiver.
- OL Jordan White (December 19): White’s skillset and experience make him a valuable addition for South Carolina’s offensive line.
- CB Myles Norwood (Visit TBD): Norwood brings solid coverage ability to the table, and his addition would deepen the secondary.
- OL Gunnar Hansen (Visit TBD): Hansen is another lineman the Gamecocks are monitoring closely to strengthen their offensive line unit.
- OL Josh Thompson (Visit TBD): Thompson’s physicality and consistency make him a compelling option to address offensive line needs.
- WR KC Concepcion: South Carolina has cracked Concepcion’s top six, and his dynamic ability as a receiver makes him one of the more exciting targets in the portal.
- EDGE Nathan Johnson: Johnson could be a key addition in the effort to replace SEC Defensive Player of the Year Kyle Kennard, providing a pass-rushing presence alongside Dylan Stewart.
- WR Eric Rivers: Rivers has reportedly been in talks with the Gamecocks. His versatility and playmaking ability would add a spark to the offense.
- OT Derek Simmons: Simmons is a promising offensive tackle prospect who could solidify the offensive line.
Names to Watch
While these players have not confirmed visits, they could emerge as targets based on South Carolina’s positional needs and past connections.
EDGE Rushers
- Kelby Collins: A highly sought-after pass rusher, Collins is set to visit Alabama but could draw interest from South Carolina as they look to replace Kyle Kennard’s production and bolster their EDGE group.
- Williams Nwaneri: Nwaneri, a former five-star recruit, could be a game-changing addition. Pairing him with Dylan Stewart would give the Gamecocks one of the most formidable pass-rushing duos in the SEC.
Wide Receivers
- Dane Key: Key, a proven playmaker, has history with South Carolina from his high school recruitment. While other programs are in the mix, his skillset makes him a logical target.
- Caleb Odom: Odom’s ability as a deep threat could be a valuable addition to South Carolina’s offense, and his prior interest in the program could keep him in the conversation.
Cornerbacks
- Tony Grimes: Grimes has experience against elite competition, making him a strong option to boost the secondary.
- Chasen Johnson: Johnson’s ties to South Carolina from high school recruitment make him a natural fit as a transfer target.
- Antonio Kite: Kite, originally recruited by South Carolina out of high school, could be a player the staff revisits.
Linebackers
- Josiah Trotter: Trotter has developed into one of the most highly regarded linebackers in the portal and could address a key area of need.
- Tyquan King: King has been productive at the college level and brings familiarity with South Carolina football from his high school days.
Defensive Line and Running Back
- DT Travis Shaw: Shaw, a dominant interior presence, was a top target during his high school recruitment and could fill a critical need on the defensive line.
- RB Jaylon Glover: Glover’s physical running style and explosiveness make him an intriguing option to join South Carolina’s backfield.
Final Thoughts
With Kyle Kennard coming off an historic season that earned him SEC Player of the Year honors, the Gamecocks face the challenge of replacing his production while continuing to develop younger stars like Dylan Stewart. South Carolina’s transfer portal activity reflects an aggressive approach to addressing needs across the roster, from EDGE depth to skill positions and the offensive line.
As visits unfold and new targets emerge, Shane Beamer and his staff remain focused on building a roster capable of competing at the highest level. The transfer portal will be a vital tool in ensuring the Gamecocks maintain their upward trajectory in 2024.
